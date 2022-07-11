Iowa State Bank Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.65. The stock had a trading volume of 64,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,535,453. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

