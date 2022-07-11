Iowa State Bank Decreases Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Iowa State Bank reduced its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,330 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 80.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in ING Groep by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 118,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,661,397. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.72.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.2452 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 57.03%.

ING has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €12.70 ($13.23) to €12.80 ($13.33) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.54) to €12.00 ($12.50) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.35) to €11.50 ($11.98) in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ING Groep from €12.00 ($12.50) to €12.50 ($13.02) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($15.10) to €13.00 ($13.54) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

