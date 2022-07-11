Iowa State Bank Cuts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Iowa State Bank reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,449 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 102,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 72.2% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.1% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 26.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 19.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $86.19. 14,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,699. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

