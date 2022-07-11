Iowa State Bank Buys 1,329 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,909 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.51. 71,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,083,112. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.97 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.81%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.