IOTA (MIOTA) Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $767.62 million and $18.47 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VITE (VITE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00067727 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000048 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

Buying and Selling IOTA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

