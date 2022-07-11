Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,950 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 7.0% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded down $5.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $289.48. 1,447,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,232,344. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

