Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,259 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $86,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $5,968,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $291.55 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.00 and a 200-day moving average of $333.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

