Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by Iowa State Bank

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2022

Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGXGet Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,044 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 3.8% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Iowa State Bank owned 0.26% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $16,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 60,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 313,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

PGX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.56. 5,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,643. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29.

About Invesco Preferred ETF (Get Rating)

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.