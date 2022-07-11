Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,044 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 3.8% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Iowa State Bank owned 0.26% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $16,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 60,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 313,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

PGX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.56. 5,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,643. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

