Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Advisory Services & Investments LLC

Advisory Services & Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,454 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 608.2% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.37. 15,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,774. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $27.89.

