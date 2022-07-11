Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Position Trimmed by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,422 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 60,034 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 256,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 27,276 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period.

BSCO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,308. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

