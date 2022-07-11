Inverse Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.87 Million (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $123.28 or 0.00602978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded up 46.2% against the U.S. dollar. Inverse Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.55 million and $7.87 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00212868 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000133 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000314 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012408 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001097 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

About Inverse Finance

Inverse Finance (CRYPTO:INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Inverse Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

