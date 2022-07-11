Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $27,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $636,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,717,000. MCIA Inc increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $204.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,633. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.22. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.24.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.