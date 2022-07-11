International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.91

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.91 and last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 10244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

IGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.91.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 115.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 89.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,251,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after buying an additional 590,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 46.1% during the first quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 832,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,558,000 after buying an additional 262,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

