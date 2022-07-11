Insider Selling: Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Sells $160,000.00 in Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $22.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.44. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.47% and a negative net margin of 15,373.96%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

