Insider Selling: Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells 146,153 Shares of Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $10,622,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,170,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,155,137,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:K traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.76. 2,879,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,427. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Kellogg by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 76,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 217,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 269,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after buying an additional 12,043 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

