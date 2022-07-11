Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $443,800.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $443,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at $18,172,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $46.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.46. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $49.41. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

