Insider Buying: Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Insider Buys 3,905 Shares of Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO – Get Rating) insider Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 3,905 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £2,967.80 ($3,593.85).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 3,612 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,997.96 ($3,630.37).

On Wednesday, May 11th, Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 3,452 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £2,968.72 ($3,594.96).

Shares of SBO stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 76.40 ($0.93). 11,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,202. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 74 ($0.90) and a one year high of GBX 111 ($1.34). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 89.55.

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

