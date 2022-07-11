Ink Price Up 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (INK)

Ink (INK) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Ink has a market capitalization of $213,322.80 and approximately $17,997.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ink has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ink

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

