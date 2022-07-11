Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading Down 8.9% Following Insider Selling

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $15.69. Approximately 2,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 380,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

Specifically, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $686,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,515,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,192,045.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.84.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 246.26% and a negative net margin of 1,289.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 158.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

