Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €40.00 by UBS Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) received a €40.00 ($41.67) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IFXA. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($41.67) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($44.27) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.75) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($40.63) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($13.99) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($20.52).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

