Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 11th (NASDAQ:ITAQU)

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II’s (NASDAQ:ITAQU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 11th. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ ITAQU opened at $10.00 on Monday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter worth about $452,000.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

