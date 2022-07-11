Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells $459,372.06 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

INCY stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,587. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.71. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.53.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Incyte by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Incyte by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,774,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

