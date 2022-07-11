Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells $459,372.06 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
INCY stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,587. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.71. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.53.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Incyte by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Incyte by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,774,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
