Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 13,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 611,295 shares.The stock last traded at $43.78 and had previously closed at $44.36.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95.

Imperial Oil ( NYSE:IMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 15.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

