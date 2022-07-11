Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 13,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 611,295 shares.The stock last traded at $43.78 and had previously closed at $44.36.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95.
About Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO)
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imperial Oil (IMO)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.