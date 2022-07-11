IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Lowered to C$49.00 at National Bankshares

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
IGM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$52.50.
IGM opened at C$35.37 on Thursday. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$33.80 and a 12 month high of C$51.68. The company has a market cap of C$8.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.98.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
