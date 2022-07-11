ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Up to $9.16

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.16, but opened at $9.40. ICL Group shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 13,166 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 16.06%. Equities analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $23.832 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 2.54%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 96.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,012,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,616,000 after acquiring an additional 170,647 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in ICL Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 18,018,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,873,000 after purchasing an additional 923,308 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ICL Group by 1,731.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,547 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in ICL Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,877,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,416,000 after acquiring an additional 426,776 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,702,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares during the period.

ICL Group Company Profile (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

