ICHI (ICHI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $77,956.00

ICHI (ICHI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last week, ICHI has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. ICHI has a market cap of $20.82 million and $77,956.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $4.30 or 0.00021529 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00122452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017447 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000324 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,840,834 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars.

