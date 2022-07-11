ICHI Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $73,883.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. ICHI has a market capitalization of $20.96 million and approximately $73,883.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be bought for $4.34 or 0.00021095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00122807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015919 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000325 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,834,834 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars.

