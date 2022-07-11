Ian Slater Purchases 100,000 Shares of Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC) Stock

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Rating) Director Ian Slater purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$891,000.

Ian Slater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, Ian Slater purchased 100,000 shares of Libero Copper & Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$31,700.00.

On Monday, June 20th, Ian Slater purchased 300,000 shares of Libero Copper & Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$86,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Ian Slater acquired 200,000 shares of Libero Copper & Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,000.00.

CVE LBC traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.34. 167,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of C$21.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.28. Libero Copper & Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.24 and a 52 week high of C$1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.51.

Libero Copper & Gold ( CVE:LBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Libero Copper & Gold (Get Rating)

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Colorado; the Big Bulk Porphyry Gold-Copper property located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Red porphyry copper-gold property comprising 20 contiguous claims covering an area of 26,000 hectares in northwestern British Columbia.

