Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Given “In-Line” Rating at Evercore ISI

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating restated by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.85.

Shares of H stock traded down $1.28 on Monday, reaching $73.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 525.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $108.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day moving average is $89.91.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.29, for a total value of $124,775.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,634.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $165,937.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,018.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,480 shares of company stock worth $1,301,518. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

