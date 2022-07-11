HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $3.94

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.94, but opened at $3.74. HUYA shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 19,379 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HUYA from $6.80 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $859.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.61%. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 551,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 221,841 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 8,607.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 94,421 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 2,307.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,828 shares during the period. 25.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

