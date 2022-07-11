Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $18.00. The stock traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 4357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HPP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $149,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 779.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $231,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $244.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -833.26%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.