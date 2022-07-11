Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.78 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $113.84 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.14.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

