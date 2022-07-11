Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 740 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLB stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $170.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $48,312.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,874.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,956. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,713 shares of company stock valued at $158,593 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on COLB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

