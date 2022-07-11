Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,365 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000.

NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $109.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.78. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $103.44 and a 1 year high of $136.75.

