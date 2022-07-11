Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,506,000 after purchasing an additional 698,595 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,266,000 after acquiring an additional 588,841 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,776,000 after acquiring an additional 773,331 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,976,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,088,000 after purchasing an additional 223,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,596,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,182,000 after purchasing an additional 433,423 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $62.83 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.10 and its 200-day moving average is $70.85.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

