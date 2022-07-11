Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $927,000 Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,024 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,139,000. TNF LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 79,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,566,000. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,987,000.

Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $51.44.

