Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $12.25 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,345 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.0% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $12,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. TNF LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 74,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $40.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.03. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

