Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned 0.36% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $30.73 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.093 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.