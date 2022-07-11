Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,218,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,620 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $30,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87.

