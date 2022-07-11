Horizon Protocol (HZN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $61,189.00

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 11th. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $61,189.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00118196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00016530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00033212 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

