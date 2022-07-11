Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Horizon Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $756.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $62.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after buying an additional 43,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,218,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after buying an additional 39,354 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,014,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,611,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,394,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,345,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

