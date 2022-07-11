Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 330250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a market cap of C$8.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.
Honey Badger Silver Company Profile (CVE:TUF)
