Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 330250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of C$8.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Honey Badger Silver Company Profile (CVE:TUF)

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. The company's flagship project is the Thunder Bay Polymetallic Silver Project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario.

