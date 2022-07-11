Highlander Partners L.P. Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Highlander Partners L.P. lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 7.1% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Highlander Partners L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $10.02 on Monday, reaching $110.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,988,865. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.69. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $216.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $300.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

