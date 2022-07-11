HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 37 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $386.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,598,517. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $396.23 and a 200-day moving average of $429.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

