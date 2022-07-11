HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 330 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,940,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,046,000 after buying an additional 168,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $1,103,021,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after buying an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,959. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.29 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.85 and a 200-day moving average of $208.80. The company has a market cap of $94.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.53.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

