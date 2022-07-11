HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 692.2% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of ILCG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.50. 2,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,915. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average of $59.81. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $73.77.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.