HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 37,729 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,729 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,360,000 after buying an additional 10,369,041 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037,773 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,417,000 after buying an additional 6,824,172 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,122,000 after buying an additional 4,054,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.90. 85,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,628,592. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.58. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

