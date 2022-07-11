HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. ACG Wealth lifted its position in Deere & Company by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $4.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $300.20. 10,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,319. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $341.14 and its 200 day moving average is $371.41. The stock has a market cap of $91.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.11.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

