HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after buying an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,150,000. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,888,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,109,000 after buying an additional 848,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.67.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 481,021 shares valued at $25,936,220. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.91. 28,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,961,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Blackstone Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.