HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDB. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 9,209.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,607,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $324,000.

FNDB traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.00. 2,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,938. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $59.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.67.

